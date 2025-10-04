Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after Friday night crash at Linwood, Woodland

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, that occurred Friday night.

Just after 10:40 p.m. Friday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Woodland Avenue regarding a critical injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark grey motorcycle was traveling southbound on Woodland Avenue and did not stop at a red traffic signal at Linwood Boulevard.

At the same time, a grey Chrysler 200 sedan traveling westbound on Linwood Boulevard had a green light and entered the intersection.

The motorcycle then collided with the passenger side of the Chrysler.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, KCPD said.

