KCPD moves from checkpoints to saturation patrols for St. Patrick's Day

Cynthia Newsome
6:56 PM, Mar 15, 2018
For the first time in more than 20 years, KCPD will not have DUI checkpoints during St. Patrick's Day. State funding was pulled for checkpoints, but police will be doing saturation patrols, where officers will pull over suspicious vehicles one at a time to check if someone is driving drunk.

KCPD moves from checkpoints to saturation patrols for St. Patrick's Day. Photo by Cynthia Newsome/KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police will not have a DUI checkpoint during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend for the first time in more than 20 years. 

Missouri legislators last year eliminated the money for DUI checkpoints. Instead, KCPD Sgt. Chris Bentch, supervisor of KCPD's DUI enforcement, said police will be doing saturation patrols looking for drunk drivers from their patrol cars. 

Sgt. Bentch explained that it's a slower process, but we will do everything in our power to find and arrest drunk drivers to make our streets safer.

The police sergeant asked people to govern themselves and not drink and drive or find another way to get home safely if you do drink too much.

 

 

