KCPD moves from checkpoints to saturation patrols for St. Patrick's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police will not have a DUI checkpoint during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend for the first time in more than 20 years.

Missouri legislators last year eliminated the money for DUI checkpoints. Instead, KCPD Sgt. Chris Bentch, supervisor of KCPD's DUI enforcement, said police will be doing saturation patrols looking for drunk drivers from their patrol cars.

Sgt. Bentch explained that it's a slower process, but we will do everything in our power to find and arrest drunk drivers to make our streets safer.

The police sergeant asked people to govern themselves and not drink and drive or find another way to get home safely if you do drink too much.