40-year-old man shot and killed at business in 3900 block of Main Street on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim in Friday night's fatal shooting.

The victim has been identified as Angelo Jones, 40.

ORIGINAL REPORT | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 3900 block of Main Street.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting call.

Responding officers were taken to a nearby business upon arrival and found an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS responded, and the male victim was transported to an area hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

KCPD is still trying to learn what led up to the incident. An adult male subject of interest is believed to have left the area on foot prior to officers getting there.

No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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