Woman, 4 children located safe after possibly being in danger, per KCPD

UPDATE | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located the mother and four children after possibly being in danger. Police say the mother and children were located safely in Tennessee.

"The investigation into the original reports is under investigation," police said in a social media post.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is attempting to locate a mother and four children who may be in danger.

Police say they were informed that there was a threat of murder-suicide and that the woman and four children may be traveling through Chattanooga, Tennessee. KCPD is working with Tennessee law enforcement.

Police are searching for 3-year-old Deon Robertson and 2-year-old Diiamond Robertson. They are also looking for 11-year-old Dajuan and 10-year-old Desani, whose last names are either Johnson or Brown, police say.

KCPD also asks for the public's assistance locating Denise Johnson, 29.

Police say Johnson drives a white 2013 Dodge Journey with Missouri license plate CX2G3G.

Police learned of the threat from friends and family of those involved.

KCPD investigators are working on completing a request for amber alerts.

