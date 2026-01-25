Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD reunites young boy with family

UPDATE, 3:07 p.m. | KCPD said the boy has been reunited with his family.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for the guardian of a young boy.

Police said the child, who is approximately 2 years old, was located Sunday afternoon wandering around a hotel near Interstate 29 and Tiffany Springs Parkway.

Officers searched the area of the boy’s family but were unable to find his guardian.

The boy has black hair and brown eyes.

He has been unable to communicate with officers, so KCPD said he may speak another language or is non-verbal.

Anyone who recognizes the boy is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

