KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing ten-year-old boy.

Jayvan Scott, was last seen near 99th & Richmond Avenue about 11:30 Saturday night.

Jayvan is 5'-3" tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and flip flops.

If you have seen or know of his whereabouts call 911.