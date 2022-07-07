KCPD seek help locating missing 31-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 31-year-old man.

James Jackson was last spoken to around 3 a.m. on June 29. Since then, he has not been seen or heard from.

Jackson is 5’5” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing before his disappearance.

Police report his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

