KCPD will no longer allow use of 'less-lethal munitions' to disperse unlawful assemblies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers will no longer be allowed to use less-lethal weapons – with the exception of chemical agents – and munitions to disburse unlawful assemblies.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners approved the First Amendment Protected Activities policies on Tuesday. The new policy requires that “members will make all reasonable efforts to allow law-abiding individuals to continue to exercise their First Amendment protected rights, and will focus efforts on those individuals in the active assembly who violate the law.”

KCPD, according to a news release, conducted “extensive legal research” and studied best practices throughout the country in creating its policy. Officers also worked with community members, city leaders and prosecutors among others to “address community concerns.”

The Board of Police Commissioners also approved the Internally Recorded Digital Media Records policy, which requires the department to record every interaction with the public through body-worn cameras, according to a news release, and retain “non-evidentiary video" for 180 days.

The policy also includes in-car cameras and interrogation videos, the release said.