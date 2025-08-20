KCPS enrollment surpasses 16,000 students as district sets major construction project timeline

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

Kansas City Public Schools is experiencing student enrollment growth, with enrollment topping 16,000 students.

It's been more than a decade since the district has seen such high enrollment, according to KCPS spokesperson Shain Bergan.

Official 2025-26 numbers will be released in September.

The milestone comes as the district begins implementing a massive construction program funded by a $474 million bond approved in April.

"We are a district on the rise," said Jordan Gordon, chief operations officer for KCPS.

The district's enrollment now exceeds that of area charter schools, marking a significant turnaround for KCPS.

In April, 85% of voters approved the district's bond measure, demonstrating strong community support for the improvements.

While the bond funding has been approved by voters and now the KCPS Board of Directors, major construction won't begin until next summer.

"Really, the community will see a lot of work happening at a much higher rate next summer. So the summer of 2026, there'll be eight schools that are in Phase 1," Gordon said.

Hale Cook Elementary is among the eight schools slated for Phase 1 improvements, which include permanent buildings and mechanical and plumbing work.

To read more about specific school projects, click here.

The district plans to launch a new phase each year, with the final phase scheduled for completion by summer 2029.

Despite waiting on bond funding, KCPS has already invested $15 million from its general fund on summer projects.

The improvements include a new track and field at Southeast High School, resurfacing sports grounds at Foreign Language Academy, six new school roofs, and the district's first-ever baseball diamond at Garcia Elementary.

The six roofs were installed at Gladstone Elementary School, Central High School, Pitcher Elementary School, Northeast High School, George Washington Carver Dual Language School and East High School.

The latest project is a $2.4 million auditorium renovation at Paseo Academy, which had gone untouched for 35 years.

"It's a beautiful transformation," said Heath Rhinehart, a carpenter working on the project.

For Rhinehart, the work carries personal significance; his mother-in-law attended Paseo. He says her family helped place stones on the hillside of Paseo decades ago.

"She was telling me a story this last weekend that her family was some of those who placed those stones on that hillside, a lot of history here. And here, I have the privilege here to bring something back to life," Rhinehart said.

Safety improvements are also a priority. At Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Principal Michelle Dickerson highlighted new security features that allow staff to see outside the building.

"With our old setup, our secretary could not see outside," Dickerson said.

The brighter, more secure entrance changes students' perspectives as well.

"This makes us feel very secure; we know what's coming, what's approaching the door," Dickerson said.

Some Kansas City charter schools will also benefit from the bond passage, receiving $50 million in funding for projects.

Gordon said a Certificate of Participation bond of $100 million was also approved.

"The first project out of that will be the new King Empowerment Center, so that is currently under construction right now,” he said.

When the center is finished in 2026, Gordon said the district will invite the community in for an open house. After all, he said it's for the community, a campus for families and the neighborhood.

There’s also an opportunity for community members to share their priorities with KCPS. Applications for the Bond Oversight Committee are now open. You can apply here.

