KCPS says new 5% base salary increase is 'highest in recent memory'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public School District officials announced Monday that they've reached a new deal to increase base pay for teachers.

The increase in pay stems from a recently signed collective bargaining agreement with the Kansas City Federation of Teachers - AFT Local No. 691.

Under the new deal, certified staff will receive a five percent base salary increase.

The district calls the increase the highest in "recent memory."

According to KCPS, the agreement brings the starting teacher's salary to $50,558.

The agreement also includes increased pay for other classified staff members who will see a 5% increase in their base pay.

Carter Taylor, teacher, and Legislative Chair for the Kansas City Federation of teachers says she's excited they've made this progress, although it won't make up for many of the deficits teachers and educational staff have faced.

"We aren't living large off the 5% increase, but this is getting us closer to breaking even."

Taylor says the group has made massive progress she wouldn't have thought possible even a few years ago.

"I'm excited to be back at the table next year to push even further. We'll be pushing for more and making sure everyone in the building has a contract that is fair," she added.

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