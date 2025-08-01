KDHE issues air quality advisory due to smoke in central, eastern Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an air quality advisory for Friday and Saturday due to wildfire smoke.

The smoke from wildfires burning in Canada moved into the Kansas City area Thursday night .

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery explained the wildfire smoke in the video player below.

Health officials expect the Air Quality Index in central and eastern Kansas will range from moderate to unhealthy at times over the next 48 hours.

Healthy people should consider limiting or avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, while more vulnerable should consider remaining inside.

Anyone experiencing chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.