KDHE issues ‘high-risk warning’ for West Nile virus across nearly entire state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents in nearly all parts of the state about a high risk of West Nile virus activity.

The state agency issued a high-risk warning Wednesday that covers the entire state except the most southeastern counties, which remain in a moderate-risk level.

KDHE says three Kansans have died from the virus so far this year. There have been 22 cases reported in 2023, 17 of which were neuroinvasive.

According to KDHE’s West Nile virus data dashboard, two of the state’s 17 most serious cases came from infections in Johnson County.

The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can affect humans, horses, birds and other species. The Kansas Department of Agriculture reports seven cases of West Nile virus in horses in 2023.

Health officials say that while most people infected won’t feel sick, about 20% will develop a fever or other symptoms. A much smaller percentage - 1 in 150 - of infections lead to swelling of the brain and possibly death. The virus does not have a vaccine and no medicines exist for treatment once a person is infected.

“We’re right in the middle of our peak time frame for WNV transmission here in Kansas, and with more widespread virus activity this year than in the previous several years, it’s important to take mosquito bite prevention measures to protect yourself, your family and livestock against all mosquito-borne illnesses,” State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Petra said Wednesday in a release.

The agency has compiled several tips to prevent mosquito bites, including using mosquito repellent when outside.

More tips are available on the agency’s website.

