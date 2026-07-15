KDHE reports 55 cyclosporiasis cases in Kansas as domestic cases of illness rise in state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 55 cyclosporiasis cases in Kansas so far this year as domestic cases of the illness rise in the state.

According to health officials, 37 cases were domestically acquired and 17 were likely acquired during international travel. One case was undetermined as to whether acquired domestically or internationally.

KDHE said domestically acquired cyclosporiasis cases have "risen sharply" in Kansas since late June, with 30 cases reported since June 24.

Outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been occurring across the United States this year. However, the cases in Kansas have not been connected to outbreaks occurring in other states.

According to health officials, outbreaks have occurred in the United States in recent years because of eating contaminated fresh produce, especially during the summer months.

Multiple states, including Kansas, have reported an increase in cases compared to the same period in 2025. Kansas reported 23 cases through July 15 last year.

Since May 1, 2026, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis and is aware of over 5,100 cases that require further investigation. Among confirmed cases, 141 hospitalizations and zero deaths have also been reported.

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, abdominal cramps and bloating, nausea (vomiting is less common), and low-grade fever. Symptoms can be improved with antibiotic treatment.

Health officials said cyclosporiasis, the disease caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, is not known to spread from person to person.

The CDC recommends you do the following to avoid illness:



Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

Health officials said there is no way to ensure all Cyclospora parasites have been washed away from food, and consumers will not completely eliminate their risk of infection by washing produce since the parasite can stick to foods.

People experiencing sudden gastrointestinal illness are encouraged to contact a health care provider. If untreated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer.

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