KDHE says 2-year-long tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas City, Kansas, is over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the largest tuberculosis outbreaks in the last several decades was declared over Friday by Kansas health officials.

Since early 2024 , 159 patients had tested positive for tuberculosis in Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment declared the outbreak over Friday after no new patients were identified since April 2025, and all existing patients having completed treatment.

State health officials worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county health departments and the University of Kansas Health System during the outbreak.

“Marking the end of the TB outbreak in the Kansas City, Kansas, metro area is the result of the collaborative efforts of the KDHE staff, the CDC, KU Medical Center and the impacted local health departments,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said in a press release Friday. “The state is fortunate to have qualified medical professionals to be able to handle this and future outbreaks.”

Health officials say more than 650 people were evaluated or monitored in connection with the tuberculosis investigation.

More information about the outbreak is available on KDHE’s website .

