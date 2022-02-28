Watch
KDOT to build 11 noise walls in U.S. 69 Expansion Project

Charlie Keegan
Leaders with KDOT will lay out possible solutions like barrier walls to reduce noise on US 69 Highway in Overland Park during a virtual meeting Wednesday discussing the results of an environmental assessment on the state's plan to widen the highway.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Feb 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will build 11 proposed noise walls among U.S. 69 Highway between 119th Street and 151st Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

The approved noise walls are a part of 69Express, the plan to expand U.S. 69 Highway.

According to KDOT, the department received votes from residents and businesses near the project site, and exceeded the vote requirement needed to build the proposed noise walls.

“We are thankful for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s partnership and investment in U.S. 69 and we look forward to the successful completion of the project,” Overland Park Mayor Skoog said in a letter to KDoT.

