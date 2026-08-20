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Kearney company announces layoffs; 61 workers to be let go

New home construction
Jake Weller/KSHB 41
New home construction
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kearney-based Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. sent a WARN notification letter Wednesday indicating impending layoffs in October.

The letter stated 61 employees will be affected. Their expected separation from employment date is likely on or around Oct. 19.

Cornerstone Building Brands said the employees are not represented by a union, and the reduction is expected to be permanent.

The positions range from technicians to forklift operators, production associates, managers and more.

Cornerstone Building Brands manufactures residential and commercial exterior building solutions, according to the company’s website.

The facility is located at 303 W. Major St. in Kearney.

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