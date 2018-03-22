Kearney School choir sings to United Airlines agents

KEARNEY, Mo. – When someone does a favor for a choir, the choir says thank you in song.

Fearing they’d miss out on a performance at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall, Kearney High School Choir students sang the praises of an airline that helped them make their concert.

The choir left Kansas City Wednesday en route to New York to perform Friday at Carnegie Hall.

At a stop-over in Chicago, the choir found out that a winter storm in the northeast had canceled their flight until Sunday, two days after their scheduled performance.

Undeterred, students and teachers worked with United Airlines to find a way to get to New York, and after hours of searching, the choir boarded a flight at 6 a.m. Thursday and headed out.

In a Facebook post, Choir Instructor Dustin McKinney thanks United for their help and recorded a video of the choir expressing their gratitude.

WATCH HERE: