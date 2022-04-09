Watch
Kearney structure fire under investigation

Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney Fire & Rescue Protection District responded to a structure fire just before 8 a.m. Saturday at 520 Shanks Avenue.

Identified as an Arby’s restaurant, crews noted heavy smoke showing from the roof upon arrival.

KFRPD posted on social media units arrived within 2 minutes of being dispatched and had the fire under control approximately 2 hours after being dispatched.

Other agencies aided in controlling the fire including the Liberty Fire Department, Fishing River Fire District and Lawson Fire District.

This incident is under investigation with assistance from the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to KFRPD.

