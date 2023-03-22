Watch Now
Kelce brothers announce 'New Heights Live' podcast event arriving to Kansas City in April

New Heights Live with Travis and Jason Kelce will arrive to Kansas City on April 26.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:03:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, announced they are bringing their 'New Heights' podcast live to Kansas City in April.

'New Heights Live' will be held in person on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Music Hall in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kelce brothers announced New Heights Live on Monday morning.

"This is intense," Travis Kelce said in the announcement video.

Jason Kelce jokingly replied that he doesn't know if they're ready for it, but it's happening.

The live podcast will also feature a surprise guest or two, according to a press release.

The New Heights podcast has held the number one sports podcast spot on Spotify and was recently ranked as the top overall podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Tickets to the live podcast taping can be purchased through Ticketmaster starting Friday at 10 a.m.

