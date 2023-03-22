Kelce brothers announce 'New Heights Live' podcast event arriving to Kansas City in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, announced they are bringing their 'New Heights' podcast live to Kansas City in April.

'New Heights Live' will be held in person on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Music Hall in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kelce brothers announced New Heights Live on Monday morning.

New Heights is headed to the draft and we're doin' it LIVE 👀@JasonKelce and @tkelce will host our first ever live show April 26th at Kansas City Music Hall



Tix on sale Friday! Get more details in our new episode premiering NOW: https://t.co/jUxEYW0gfc pic.twitter.com/2SNnHruARD — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 22, 2023

"This is intense," Travis Kelce said in the announcement video.

Jason Kelce jokingly replied that he doesn't know if they're ready for it, but it's happening.

The live podcast will also feature a surprise guest or two, according to a press release.

The New Heights podcast has held the number one sports podcast spot on Spotify and was recently ranked as the top overall podcast on Apple Podcasts.