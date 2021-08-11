Kevin Strickland hearing moved back to November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland's case has received a great amount of attention as many advocates remain convinced of his innocence in a triple-murder case from 43 years ago.

After failed attempts to get Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to pardon Strickland, he was granted a new evidentiary hearing in DeKalb County — but Strickland and his supporters will have to wait a little longer to try their case.

His hearing, originally set in August, will now take place on Nov. 17, with a pre-trial conference on Oct. 14.

This won't be the only change in Strickland's case. A new law, SB 53, grants prosecutors more power to try and overturn wrongful convictions.

Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor, plans to file a motion later this month to vacate Strickland's previous conviction, in line with the new abilities granted by the law.

Though many call to free Strickland, there are also those who maintain he is guilty.