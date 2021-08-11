Watch
Kevin Strickland hearing moved back to November

James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star
Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center, in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 5, 2019. Strickland is serving a life sentence for a 1978 triple murder that he claims he did not commit. (JAMES WOOLDRIDGE/The Kansas City Star)
Kevin Strickland
Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:28:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland's case has received a great amount of attention as many advocates remain convinced of his innocence in a triple-murder case from 43 years ago.

After failed attempts to get Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to pardon Strickland, he was granted a new evidentiary hearing in DeKalb County — but Strickland and his supporters will have to wait a little longer to try their case.

His hearing, originally set in August, will now take place on Nov. 17, with a pre-trial conference on Oct. 14.

This won't be the only change in Strickland's case. A new law, SB 53, grants prosecutors more power to try and overturn wrongful convictions.

Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor, plans to file a motion later this month to vacate Strickland's previous conviction, in line with the new abilities granted by the law.

Though many call to free Strickland, there are also those who maintain he is guilty.

