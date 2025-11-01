KHP: Driver dies in crash after car goes airborne, strikes Leavenworth building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a crash early Saturday morning after his car went airborne and struck a building in Leavenworth, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Just before 4 a.m., a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on the 700 block of Shawnee Street.

The Corvette went airborne, became unstable upon contact with the roadway, rotated, and hit the curb, tree, and building.

The vehicle came to a stop north of the roadway.

The driver of the Corvette, 41-year-old Jeremy Head of Leavenworth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Corvette's passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

—