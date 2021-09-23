KHP troopers deployed to Lousiana in wake of hurricane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will soon lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that troopers will deploy on Saturday to Louisiana.

KHP will assist with emergency management operations in the area.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said in a statement. “Today, I deployed Kansas State Troopers to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

A total of 16 troopers will deploy for 16 days.

They will assist Louisiana State Police with law enforcement functions.

