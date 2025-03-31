Watch Now
Kicking off SevenDays' kindness week: Youth leaders teach students it doesn't take much to make someone's day

Kicking off SevenDays Week, youth leaders spoke to elementary and middle schoolers at St. Elizabeth's about the importance of being kind all year round.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kicking off SevenDays Week, youth leaders spoke to elementary and middle schoolers at St. Elizabeth's about the importance of being kind all year round.

"One way we show kindness in the world is by understanding one another," said Mary Cate Dunn, a Kindness Youth Leadership Team (KYLT) member.

SevenDays' goal is to establish habits of generosity at an early age.

Two of the youth leaders went to St. Elizabeth's.

"When I was in eighth grade, there were three kids that came and spoke, and I thought that’d be really cool," said KYLT member Claire Solis.

Dunn said the visits can leave a lasting impression.

"I think it can mean a lot letting them see someone they recognize and hearing them be outwardly kind," Dunn said.

KYLT member Maeve Riley's dad, Mike Riley, is the principal. Maeve's reason to get involved stems from a tragedy involving her brother, Aidan.

"He took his own life and he was not ... treated very kindly most times," Maeve said. "We have these wristbands now that they say, ‘Be brave enough to be kind.'"

Having the courage to be kind is a philosophy Mike Riley and the school live by. A sign hangs in the stadium with the "be brave" phrase and #TeamAidan.

"It shouldn’t be that difficult, right?" Mike said. "There’s little things we can do every day in our interactions to say a kind word, to lift somebody up."

At the end of the day, there are no grand gestures needed. It's the little things that mean the most.

KSHB 41 found that to be true when speaking to people in Westport.

"You never know how one little act of kindness will change somebody’s day," said Erin Miranda.

"Life is hard, so to me, you should be kind to everybody you encounter because you don't know what kind of day they’re having," said Jessica Shelton.

SevenDays has a myriad of activities throughout the week and year. Visit here to learn more.

