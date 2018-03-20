Kids find woman's body in Kansas City park

Cloudy
An investigation is underway after a scary discovery Tuesday afternoon by kids playing in a park. Photo by SKYTRACKER
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a scary discovery Tuesday afternoon by kids playing in a park.
Police say the case is considered a homicide.
Police were called early Tuesday afternoon to Sheffield Park at 10th and Ewing after kids playing there found a woman’s body.
Police taped off a portion of the park with crime scene tape.
