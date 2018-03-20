Kids find woman's body in Kansas City park

41 Action News Staff
3:12 PM, Mar 20, 2018
1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a scary discovery Tuesday afternoon by kids playing in a park.

Police say the case is considered a homicide. 

Police were called early Tuesday afternoon to Sheffield Park at 10th and Ewing after kids playing there found a woman’s body.

Police taped off a portion of the park with crime scene tape.

