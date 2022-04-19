Watch
Kingsville man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50

Posted at 4:51 AM, Apr 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kingsville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Lone Jack on U.S. 50 Monday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis L. Miller, 75, was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, when he crossed the eastbound lanes of US 50 at County Road Northwest 1601 into the path of a Ford F-250.

Miller then went off the roadway, hit a light pole and overturned.

The Ford also traveled off the roadway, overturned and hit a traffic sign.

Miller was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

