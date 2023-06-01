Knob Noster man killed in crash outside Osceola

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Knob Noster man was killed in a crash outside Osceola, Mo. Wednesday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly after 5:00 p.m., Lee G. Thomas, 48 of Knob Noster was driving a White 2013 Chevy Equinox when he crossed the left side of 1256 NE 75th Road and hit two fences and a tree.

Thomas was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from that crash hit a Black Buick Enclave that was parked at the scene. There was no driver in the Buick.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.