Knob Noster takes additional security measures as Whiteman Air Force Base takes center stage

The city administrator in Knob Noster, Missouri, said the city is taking safety measures should Whiteman Air Force Base become a target of retaliation.

The Pentagon said B-2 bombers from the base attacked Iran over the weekend. Monday, Iran retaliated at a U.S. base in Qatar.

City Administrator Cameron Jackson did not give details on what precautions the city is taking for safety reasons. He said the city and Whiteman have a historic partnership.

Knob Noster takes security measures as Whiteman Air Force Base is center stage

The B-2 is part of the city’s identity. Restaurants, stores and even police cars have decals of the B-2 on them.

“The second day I was here, I saw two B-2 bombers land right after another,” said Warren Moody, who’s working on a construction site in the city.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Warren Moody works in Knob Noster, Missouri.

Retired Lt. Col. Tony Monetti flew B-2s at Whiteman Air Force Base for years, including in combat missions.

He said training is key when pilots carry out missions like the one on Iran this weekend.

“You have to be calm under pressure,” he explained. “Then, you have to do what you've been trained to do. It becomes second nature."

Photo provided by Tony Monetti Retired Lt. Col. Tony Monetti flew B-2 bombers.

Monetti understands the consequences of bombs dropped by the planes. He said there’s a balance between having pride and being responsible.

“They want good decision-makers under pressure,” Monetti said of how the Air Force selects B-2 pilots. “When you're dropping so much ordnance, it's very important that we abide by the rules of engagement.”

Monetti recently wrote a book applying the lessons he learned flying the B-2 to life. "The Stealth Way: Live Life Fully" is available for purchase on Amazon.

