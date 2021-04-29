Watch
Kobach announces run for Kansas attorney general

<p>Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks with CNN's Chris Cuomo on July 19, 2017.</p>
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:07:09-04

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — UPDATE | Kobach announced around 1 p.m. that he is launching a campaign for Kansas attorney general.

ORIGINAL STORY | Polarizing conservative Kris Kobach has appointed a treasurer for a run for Kansas attorney general.

It's a strong signal that he plans another attempt at a political comeback after losing races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Kobach’s appointment of a treasurer is necessary under Kansas law for him to raise money for a 2022 campaign, and he did it late Wednesday.

He scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference in Wichita to announce his plans.

Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state known nationally for advocating restrictive immigration policies and tough voter identification laws.

He also was the first prominent Kansas elected official to endorse President Donald Trump in 2016.

