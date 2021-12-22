KS Gov. Kelly proposes $250 rebate for 2021 taxpayers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing a $250 tax rebate for all residents who filed a tax return in the 2021 calendar year.

The proposed payment would be delivered by the summer of 2022 and is not itself taxable, according to Kelly's office.

Those filing as married or jointly would be eligible for a $500 payment.

“Since 2019, my administration has carefully worked to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Kelly said in a statement. “Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate."

The proposed plan would put $445 million in the hands of 1.2 million taxpayers, according to the governor's office.

The current budget surplus would be used to make the payments.