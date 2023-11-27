KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall moving to Dallas in February 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 evening anchor and journalist Dia Wall has announced plans to step down from her position in February 2024.

Wall and her family plan to move to Dallas, where she and her husband grew up.

Wall has spent the last nine years as an award-winning anchor and reporter at KSHB 41. During that time, Wall has become a leader both within the station and within the community, helping to raise awareness and money for the American Heart Association, SevenDays, The Family Conservancy, Jackson County Bar Association, LISC of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, The Hope Center and the Kansas City Public Schools District, among others.

Wall has served on the boards of several organizations, including the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, Swope Health and the United Way of Kansas City.

Please join us in celebrating Dia’s Dallas homecoming and wishing her family all the best. Her last day at the station will be Feb. 15.

