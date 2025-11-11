KSHB 41 News’ Charlie Keegan participating in media literacy panel

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas and Missouri. He has also led the station's efforts for News Literacy Week for several years. Share your story idea with Charlie .

The public is invited to a conversation with local journalists, including KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan, about news literacy on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The panel discussion follows the completion of a video series by the Mid-Continent Public Library called "Signal and Noise: Conversations about Digital Media Literacy."

"Signal and Noise" explores how misinformation spreads in today’s high-paced world with a never-ending amount of information at one's fingertips.

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute participated in the video series.

Photo courtesy of Mid-Continent Public Library. KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute sits down for an interview for Signal and Noise: Conversations about Digital Media Literacy.

KCUR’s Carlos Moreno and former reporter and anchor Dave Helling are both in the video series and will participate in the conversation Wednesday as well.

The event takes place at the auditorium at the Woodneath Library Center, located at 8900 NE Flintlock Road, KCMO.

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Community Relations Manager Emily Becker will lead the conversation beginning at 6 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Mid-Continent Public Library KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan [right] sits down for a discussion about digital news literacy.

The library is asking people to register online in advance for this free event.

You can watch part 1 and part 2 of the library’s video series on YouTube now.

KSHB 41 News' parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, and USA TODAY partner with the News Literacy Project each winter to promote News Literacy Week.

