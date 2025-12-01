KSHB 41 News dedicates newsroom to former anchor, reporter Cynthia Newsome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News staff and alumni gathered Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, for a special dedication in the newsroom.

In recognition of her contributions as director of community partnerships, anchor and longtime reporter, the KSHB 41 Newsroom was dedicated Monday to Cynthia Newsome.

“I look at your faces, and I remember so many times and the things we did, and how long we’ve been together and how much you individually mean to me, each of you,” Newsome said.

Many of Newsome’s current and former colleagues were in attendance during a special ceremony on Monday morning.

“You mean a lot to everyone here, and we want you to know you will never be forgotten,” said Kathleen Choal, KSHB 41 and The Spot Kansas City 38 regional vice president and general manager. “We are proud and honored to rename this newsroom on behalf of you.”

In addition to dedicating the newsroom to Newsome, staff members wrote messages on a framed display for her to take home.

Cynthia played a pivotal role as an industry-leading journalist and community relationships director at KSHB.

During her 28 years at KSHB 41, she fought every day to make the Kansas City community a better place. Her compassion, work ethic and strength will always serve as an example for everyone at KSHB 41.

Several years ago, Cynthia was diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared her treatment journey with viewers as she remained on the air. Even after she took a behind-the-scenes role in fostering community partnerships, Newsome remained active in the community through her Awesome Ambitions charity group.

—