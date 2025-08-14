KSHB 41 News wins National Murrow award for coverage of 2024 Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News has received the 2025 National Edward R. Murrow Award for its breaking news coverage of the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting .

Judges from the Radio, Television and Digital News Association announced several winners across the country Thursday.

Just moments after the conclusion of the February 2024 Chiefs celebration of their Super Bowl title, an exchange of gunfire rang out in front of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beloved mother and radio DJ Lisa Lopez Galvan died when she was struck by gunfire. Many others, including children, were also injured during the shooting.

KSHB 41 News, which was already providing live coverage of the rally from a set in front of Union Station, quickly pivoted from covering the celebration to bringing the latest updates on the tragedy, remaining in live coverage throughout the afternoon as updates came in to the newsroom.

“A day that was meant to be filled with joy, quickly turned into such a scary and tense situation for the community and our hearts broke as we watched what unfolded that afternoon,” said Kathleen Choal, EW Scripps regional vice-president and general manager of KSHB & KMCI. “In those moments, I was grateful for our team on the ground and the context and perspective they shared, that we hoped, kept as many people as possible safe and aware of what occurred."

For more than 50 years, the Edward R. Murrow Awards have recognized local and national journalism that demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast news profession.

Entries are first submitted for judging in several regions across the country. Winners in regional competitions then square off in the national competition.

Winners will be formally recognized at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 13 in New York.

