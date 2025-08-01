KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler weather for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Perfect weather with lower humidity through the weekend
- Air Quality Alert for Friday
- Some rain possible early next week, no severe threat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A near-perfect day to start the month of August. Less humid and dry. There is an Air Quality Alert, meaning children, active adults and people with respiratory disease should limit outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Clearing skies this evening. Staying mostly clear overnight.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º
Saturday: More of the same from Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º High: 80º
