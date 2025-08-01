KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler weather for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Perfect weather with lower humidity through the weekend

Air Quality Alert for Friday

Some rain possible early next week, no severe threat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A near-perfect day to start the month of August. Less humid and dry. There is an Air Quality Alert, meaning children, active adults and people with respiratory disease should limit outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Clearing skies this evening. Staying mostly clear overnight.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 61º

Saturday: More of the same from Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 61º High: 80º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.