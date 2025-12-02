KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan spent Monday's snowstorm traversing the Northland in Stormtracker

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan spent Monday covering the snowstorm in the Northland. Share your story idea with Charlie .

I spent Monday afternoon in KSHB 41 News' Stormtracker following the progress of snowplow crews who worked to clear roads from the snowstorm.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB The KSHB 41 Storm Tracker

I saw MoDOT snowplows working routes on Interstate 29 near Parkville and Route 9 in North Kansas City. I noticed a vast improvement in road conditions once the snow stopped falling at about 4 p.m. and crews were able to catch up.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB A man clears snow off his car in North Kansas City.

Kathleen Daily got home from work early when the school she teaches at released everyone at noon. She said she approaches driving in the snow like she has a pot of chili in her passenger seat.

"Like you have a casserole or a cake or something you don’t want spilling all over your car, baked beans," she said with a laugh.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Kathleen Daily

Dustin Keilbey told me there was less snow than he expected on the roads during his morning drive to work in North Kansas City.

"I’m pretty conservative. I’d rather others make the mistakes. I just hang back, and if it takes me longer, so be it," Keilbey said of his driving style.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Dustin Keilbey

MoDOT and KDOT both said crews will work into the night to continue plowing roads.

