KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The nonprofit SevenDays announced its Ripple of Kindness winners Wednesday, and former KSHB 41 anchor Cynthia Newsome was named as one of the recipients of the award.

KSHB 41's Cynthia Newsome to receive SevenDays' Ripple of Kindness Award

Cynthia is the founder and president of Awesome Ambitions, a nonprofit community service project for KSHB 41. The college and career readiness program offers a series of seminars and events that help 8th through 12th-grade girls set positive goals for their health, education, and future careers.

The Ripple of Kindness honorees will be recognized on April 23 during the Ripples of Kindness Breakfast.

Other winners of the award are:



Matt and Sara Bloomfield

David Kennedy

Marci Langhofer

Mike Meyer

Dr. Ken Sonnenschein

Sonia Warshawski

The SevenDays initiative, focused on inspiring acts of kindness, takes place April 20-28. Each day has a themed focus: love, discover, others, connect, you, go, and onward.

The nonprofit was created to honor the legacy of Dr. William Corporon, his grandson Reat Underwood, and Teresa LaManno, who were all murdered outside Jewish facilities in Overland Park in 2014.

—