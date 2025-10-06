Kansas City helps KSHB, Harvesters raise $22,000, donated food in Fill the Fridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community stepped up last week in to raise thousands of dollars of donations and more than 2,000 pounds of food for those in need.

The Fill the Fridge collaboration between KSHB 41 and Harvesters Community Food Network raised $22,470 during the week-long campaign.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, we met with members of the community at the Hen House on W. 135th Street in Overland Park, where donors generously contributed 2,316 pounds of food.

KSHB 41 and the Scripps Howard Fund were proud to contribute $5,000 as part of this year's Fill the Fridge efforts.

You can still contribute to this year's Fill the Fridge campaign by visiting the Harvesters' website .

Since 2012, KSHB 41 and Harvesters have partnered for the Fill the Fridge project, which highlighted stories on-air and online about the needs of families across Kansas City.

KSHB 41 says thank you to the community for helping struggling families and individuals, and making our community stronger.

