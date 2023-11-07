KU AD Goff: Restructured contract with Jayhawks' Bill Self 'long overdue'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Athletics Department announced Tuesday it has completed a restructuring of Jayhawks' men's basketball coach Bill Self that reports suggest make him the highest-paid coach in college basketball.

The signing of the amended contract between Self and KU was announced Tuesday.

“Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue,” Goff said in a statement.

In his statement, Goff continued by attributing Self's successful 20-year tenure as head coach as a "primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year."

Source: Kansas has amended the lifetime contract of Bill Self, making him the highest paid coach in college basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 7, 2023

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports a source says this amended contract makes Self the highest-paid coach in college basketball.

Self, who is a Naismith Hall of Fame member, has 773 career wins, two national championships and 20 conference championships, according to KU Athletics. He is just one of nine coaches with over 700 wins.

“I am very appreciative to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program,” Self said in a statement. “I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country."

