KU Architecture students redesign Brazilian stadium, hope for victory in international competition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — University of Kansas architecture students are gaining hands-on experience working on a project to improve Serra Dourada Stadium.

The stadium is almost 5,000 miles from Kansas, in Goiania, Brazil.

They are adding final details to their capstone project they will present in about two weeks.

Before their final presentations, they are learning from experienced architects — people who know all about building sports facilities.

The students are working on redesigning the stadium in the hometown of Professor Gustavo Amaral.

"We all look at it and think, 'This is the space.' It's almost like a temple, right?," Amaral said.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Gustavo Amaral

A temple, he says, that has become obsolete over time. That's what the student are working to change.

"They're supposed to come up with a solution and determine the best approach," Amaral said.

Bob Carlson designed Kansas Speedway and is now mentoring a new generation.

Carlson said the students have their hands full with this project.

KSHB

"There are urban design issues. There's a lot of topography and a lot of slope on the site," said Carlson, senior sports designer for DLR Group.

The group is KU Architecture studio's partner this semester.

"They are the future generation, people who may work on the Royals Stadium or the Chiefs Stadium," he said.

Students like Isaac Phillips, who plans to keep working on projects like the Brazilian stadium.

KSHB

"I get to flesh out all the ideas and make a ton of mistakes," Phillips said. "I figure out the important stuff before I get into the real world."

Professor Amaral plans to present the ideas to the Brazilian stadium, and believes it can benefit from his students insights.

He also has high expectations for the International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities in Germany, to which students also will be submitting their work.

"I expect to win," said Amaral.

For him, the students are not only designing sports facilities, but also their own lives.

