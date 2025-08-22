KU fans, local businesses excited to have game day back in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Football at the University of Kansas is back.

Not just football season, but the game and all the hoopla are back in Lawrence after the upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium forced the Jayhawks to leave their Lawrence home.

For some students, like sophomore Maddy Sthulte, Saturday will be their first game day in Lawrence.

"I'm super excited," Sthulte said. "I got like the combo pass, so I'm like all set."

John Batten/KSHB Maddy Sthulte is a sophomore at KU and is excited to experience her first football game day in Lawrence.

For William Gates, a senior, it's his last opening game day as a student, but with an exciting addition.

"It's really cool that, like, I get to experience the first part of it," Gates said. "Obviously, everybody who's coming in, like freshman year, has it pretty cool, too."

John Batten/KSHB William Gates is a senior at KU.

Everyone's excited to see what game day looks like with a new stadium.

"I got to experience it a little bit freshman year," said Lindsay McKinley, a junior. "Now I think it's like, really actually going to the games, and building up that football culture again."

John Batten/KSHB Lindsay McKinley is a junior at KU.

Walking down Massachusetts Street on Friday morning, the area feels alive with fans back in town.

"Glad to have all these people back," said longtime resident Bob Dinsdale. "It's good for our town."

John Batten/KSHB Bob Dinsdale is a longtime Lawrence resident.

It's especially good for local shops like Jock's Nitch Sporting Goods. Football game days are important to their business success.

"You definitely felt a little bit of impact, obviously, with the games over in Kansas City, because it makes it a full day event over that way," said General Manager Ryan Owens.

John Batten/KSHB Ryan Owens is the General Manager at Jock's Nitch Sporting Goods in Lawrence.

But Owens already feels better about this season.

Fans hope the team can match that energy.

"I have faith," Gates said. "I have some confidence in the team."

Maybe the secret to this year's success is being back where the team belongs: Lawrence, Kansas.

