KU fans thinking about driving to Omaha for "Sweet 16" game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After beating Seton Hall in the round of 32, KU will now play in Omaha for the "Sweet 16."

The talk of the town is March Madness. Saturday night, KU fans packed the Power and Light District to watch the Jayhawks advance to the "Sweet 16."

"Hopefully to the championship. I have them winning my bracket. We will see I guess," said fan Jake Bocchino.

KU will play in Omaha next week. A short drive for fans in Lawrence and Kansas City.

"Maybe, if I get a group together. I have some buddies that live there, it will be fun," said Bocchino.

We checked StubHub, Tickets for less and other sites. The lowest price for a ticket to see the Jayhawks next week is around $250.

"I would love to, but like you said $250 for a ticket, its a lot, its not just a drop in the bucket for me. I am questioning it, I would like to," said Tim Hannah.

"Yikes, that is a bit out of my price range," said Bocchino.

Even if Bocchino and Hannah decide to stay in town next week, they say they'll support local businesses in town and watch the game.

"Its fun to see all the fans in Kansas City come together to celebrate KU."

Aside from bars being packed for the KU game next weekend. Fans from out of town will be in Kansas City for the Division I Women's Regional next Friday and Sunday.