KU professor on leave after recorded video lecture captures him making 'inappropriate reference to violence'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas professor is on administrative leave for comments he made during a lecture earlier this semester, the university said Wednesday.

The comments, which were captured on a recorded video of the lecture, made an "inappropriate reference to violence," according to KU.

"The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation," the university said in a statement. "His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so."

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall slammed the professor on social media for the comments, calling for him to be fired.

In the video, which has gone viral and garnered thousands of engagements across social media, the professor makes no specific reference to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The professor can also be heard asking for that part of the lecture to be removed from the recording.

"Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording, I don't want the deans hearing that I said that," the professor says.

KU said he'll be on leave as the investigation into the matter continues.

