Kylie Kelce joins Kansas City high school field hockey athletes at clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kylie Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Pembroke Hill School Sunday during Kansas City Field Hockey's high school clinic.

Kelce gave players advice as teams from around the metro participated in various drills.

The former collegiate player and current varsity head coach first became involved with field hockey in Kansas City in 2023 when she hosted a clinic.

"Last year, it was so much fun to get to do the clinic in Kansas City when the Eagles played the Chiefs," Kelce said. "It was so much fun to have that moment to, sort of, give back to the Kansas City community because they’ve given so much to our family."

Kelce spoke to the sport growing across the country, which is evident in Kansas City.

Both St. Teresa's Academy and Bishop Miege High School added programs this year.

"I always tell the girls that I coach now, one of the best things that you can have is competition because it drives you to be better," Kelce said. "More girls are getting involved out here, more athletes are getting involved, and then knowing that that’s only going to drive the competition up in the country and make us better as a whole is really exciting."

Molly Monroe, a senior at St. Teresa's, said she joined her school's team because she saw the excitement around doing something new.

"It’s my most favorite sport I've ever played, actually, which I was really surprised about," Monroe said. "They didn’t think anyone was gonna sign up, and then we had over 50 girls sign up to play."

While it may be the only year Monroe plays on her high school team, she said it's worth it.

"I know that we’re starting a legacy for like multiple years and creating something that STA has never had," Monroe said.

