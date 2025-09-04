Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lack of funds forces Salvation Army in KCK to close Sober Living program Sept. 30

FILE - A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Lynden, Wash. In the wake of the most devastating public-health emergency in a century and the resulting economic uncertainty, Americans provided more charitable dollars to United Way Worldwide than any other nonprofit focused on direct aid, followed by the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to new rankings by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Salvation Army's Sober Living program in Kansas City, Kansas, will close on Sept. 30.

“Unfortunately, funding for this program ran out in December, and it has proven difficult to replenish what is needed to continue operations,” Major Xavier Montenegro, Kansas City Area Commander for The Salvation Army, stated in a news release on Tuesday. "This is the biggest challenge we face and continue to pray for more resources so we don't have to end beneficial programs."

The program began two years ago with a grant from Wyandotte County's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The program served recovering alcoholics at its facility at 6723 State Ave., in KCK.

The facility provided a safe place for recovering alcoholics battling to beat the disease.

