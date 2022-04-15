Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lakeview Middle School student made threat of violence against school Thursday

Homeschooling organizations see flood of parents reaching out as fall start dates inch closer
KRIS file photo.
Alice will conduct first 3 weeks of school in virtual setting
Homeschooling organizations see flood of parents reaching out as fall start dates inch closer
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 12:14:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District made a threat of violence against the school Thursday morning.

Lakeview Principal Kirsten Clemons sent an email to families Thursday about the threat saying that "everyone is safe at Lakeview."

"We immediately got law enforcement involved, and together we ensured that there is no danger to our school," the email said. "While we cannot share any student's discipline, we can tell you we are following our processes and policies in our response."

Clemons also said that she appreciated that work of the school staff and the work of the Platte County Sheriff's Department to ensure the school's safety.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!