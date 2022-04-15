Lakeview Middle School student made threat of violence against school Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District made a threat of violence against the school Thursday morning.

Lakeview Principal Kirsten Clemons sent an email to families Thursday about the threat saying that "everyone is safe at Lakeview."

"We immediately got law enforcement involved, and together we ensured that there is no danger to our school," the email said. "While we cannot share any student's discipline, we can tell you we are following our processes and policies in our response."

Clemons also said that she appreciated that work of the school staff and the work of the Platte County Sheriff's Department to ensure the school's safety.