Land sale completed for new Kansas City, Kansas, fire station at 78th, Riverview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the area's largest real estate and development companies announced Wednesday they sold nearly seven acres of land at N. 78th Street and Riverview Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Block & Company, Inc., Realtors, said in a news release that the land was sold to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK, and that the property is one of the last remaining developments adjacent to Interstate 70.

"Wyandotte County's west side continues to experience significant growth and investment, anchored by major regional destinations and developments including Kansas Speedway, Buc-ee's, Margaritaville Resort Kansas City, and the proposed future Kansas City Chiefs stadium," the news release states.

The company says the new fire station will "provide critical public infrastructure to support the area's continued residential, commercial, and economic growth."

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