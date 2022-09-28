Watch Now
Lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 to begin Thursday

Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced partial closures along Interstate 49, lasting from Thursday evening until Saturday morning.

The closures will allow crews to repave sections of the roadway.

On Thursday, the far right lane northbound on the interstate will close from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

The far right lane of Peculiar Way and the on and off ramps of Peculiar Way and I-49 will close Friday at 8 p.m. The lane and ramps will reopen Saturday at 6 a.m., or until the project is complete.

