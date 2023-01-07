Watch Now
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies Friday night

Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 12:14:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Gary Raburn, 62, passed away.

KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating Raburn's death due to protocol.

Raburn was sentenced for two counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act after a 2017 violation in Sedgwick County.

In 2005, Raburn had an aggravated kidnapping offense in Neosho County.

