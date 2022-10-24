Lansing Correctional Facility investigating after inmate walked away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lansing Correctional Facility is investigating after a minimum-custody inmate was placed on escape status Sunday.

Joshua W. Renfro, 39, reportedly walked away from the facility around 9 p.m.

Authorities reported he was missing when Renfro “could not be located at the minimum-security unit.”

The correctional facility says Renfro is 6’1” tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He also has hazel eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his torso, neck, hands, arms and legs.

He is currently serving a 30-month sentence for a 2020 violation of an extended protection order conviction in Allen County, per Lansing Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235, extension 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation 800-572-7463 or 911.

