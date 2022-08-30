Lansing Correctional Facility resident found dead Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died Tuesday morning at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas.

After Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive, staff at the facility performed life-saving measures, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the death is currently underway by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

While KDOC says a cause of death is not known at this time, the department did say that it is likely not related to COVID-19.

Ramirez was serving a 141 month sentence after being convicted in Johnson County, Kansas for aggravated sexual battery, intentional touching and three counts of battery of a city or county employee.

